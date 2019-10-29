Stars will align for fight against homelessness

Stars will align across the world to help fight against homelessness.

In events across the 52 cities, celebrities will raise awareness and money to help those on the streets.

Travis and The Script will take to the stage for the fundraiser.

Dame Helen Mirren and Hollywood star Will Smith host events in New York and London respectively, in what has been billed by organisers as the biggest charity event in a generation.

Dame Helen Mirren will tell a story in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

They will read bedtime stories for those bedding down outdoors for the The World’s Big Sleep Out, which is aiming to raise around £40 million.

Singer Tom Walker will perform in London along with Travis in Trafalgar Square.

The Script will take to the stage in Dublin, and Randy Jackson will entertain in Los Angeles.

Musicians will be joined in the event, which spans cities from Edinburgh to Mumbai and will see thousands sleeping on the streets for charity, by a series of celebrity storytellers.

We are doing an acoustic performance at @BigSleepOuts Saturday 7th December. A global sleep out to call for an end to global homelessness. 1 night, 50 cities, 50,000 people & $50 million. Sign up NOW athttps://t.co/jDAFTH74oD #BigSleepOut pic.twitter.com/0NPQIRE6I4 — Travis (@TravisBand) October 29, 2019

Comic actor and writer Seth Green will read a tale in Los Angeles, and Si King from The Hairy Bikers will do the same in Newcastle.

Dame Helen and Smith will take on storytelling duties in London and New York.

It is hoped that an estimated 50,000 participants will achieve a fundraising target of £40 million which will be invested to help around one million homeless and displaced people globally.

The World’s Big Sleep Out will take place on December 7.

PA Media