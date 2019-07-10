Stars sign petition calling for ASAP Rocky’s release from Swedish prison

A petition demanding rapper ASAP Rocky’s release from a Swedish prison has so far attracted nearly 300,000 signatures.

The hip-hop star was detained in Stockholm earlier this month after allegedly being involved in a brawl.

A Swedish court ordered him to spend two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate the incident.

Stand in support and request Rocky’s release from Swedish officials! Sign the petition and join the movement at https://t.co/Yapx5a29of #JusticeForRocky pic.twitter.com/HNFVmwUDNi — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) July 9, 2019

A petition, apparently launched by his hip-hop collective, ASAP Mob, is calling for his release, alleging he has been denied the right to fair representation and is being held in “inhumane conditions”.

Swedish authorities have denied the allegations.

Among the celebrities to have put their names to the petition are Post Malone, Lil Yachty, Miguel and ASAP Ferg.

As of Wednesday morning UK time, more than 293,000 people had signed it.

The petition alleges that ASAP Rocky and three other people were acting in self-defence when they were involved in a disturbance, saying they were followed through Stockholm and harassed.

It added: “We are surprised that something like this could happen in Sweden to people who were minding their business and forced to defend themselves from a group of assailants.

“This should be about justice. Rocky has been in prison for six days for the use of self-defence.”

ASAP Rocky, the stage name of Rakim Mayers, was allegedly involved in a fight before appearing at a music festival in Sweden.

Rapper ASAP Rocky was detained in Sweden after allegedly being involved in a fight (Yui Mok/PA)

Videos published on social media show a person being thrown on to the ground by ASAP Rocky.

ASAP Rocky had been due to appear at the Wireless Festival in London on Sunday.

