Stars pay tribute as Tina Turner celebrates 80th birthday

Stars flocked to wish Tina Turner a happy birthday as the Queen of Rock and Roll turned 80.

Sir Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood both sent Turner – best known for hits including The Best and Proud Mary – their congratulations in video messages.

Ahead of Tina's birthday tomorrow, here's a message @ringostarrmusic recorded for Tina.



Celebrate Tina's 80th birthday

#Tina80

Ex-Beatle Sir Ringo said: “Tina is incredible. Happy birthday Tina Turner. Peace and love.”

Tomorrow is Tina's 80th birthday! Start the celebrations early and watch this special birthday message that @ronniewood has recorded for Tina. #Tina80

Rolling Stones guitarist Wood said: “Tina you are excitement personified. Happy birthday from me, your Ronnie. I love you.”

As Turner marks eight decades, we look back at some of the picture highlights from her sparkling career.

The Queen meets Turner after the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium

Tina Turner at the London Palladium (PA)

Turner launches her theme tune to the new Bond movie GoldenEye

Tina Turner at the Hyde Park Hotel (PA)

Turner is pictured below on tour with her ex-husband Ike.

Their troubled marriage began in 1962 and ended in 1978 two years after they split.

In her autobiography I, Tina, the singer revealed multiple instances of severe domestic abuse.

The pair touch down on tour (PA)

President George W Bush famously described her legs as “the most famous in showbusiness” and it was reported that she insured them for hundreds of millions of US dollars.

Turner in concert at Wembley Stadium on her Wildest Dreams world tour 1996 (David Giles/PA)

Turner pays tribute to her eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, who died in an apparent suicide at the age of 59.

Turner has suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.

Tina Turner in 2005 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Turner can count fellow singer Bryan Adams as one of her friends.

Alongside an old photograph of them together she wrote: “Can you believe you took this photo in 1984? To me, you’re still that boy with the devilish little glint in his eye.”

In excerpts from her book, Tina Turner: My Love Story, which were serialised in the Daily Mail in 2018, she documented how her husband, Erwin Bach, saved her life by donating a kidney to her.

She wed Bach, who is 16 years younger, in 2013 after a long-term relationship.

She wrote: “Erwin shocked me by saying that he wanted to give me one of his kidneys. I could hardly believe it then, and there are times when I still can’t believe it. I was overwhelmed by the enormity of his offer.

“When he thought about his future, he thought of me. ‘My future is our future,’ he told me.”

A musical based on her life, titled Tina: The Musical, opened on London’s West End in 2018.

