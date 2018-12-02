Stars out in force for Scottish music awards

Annie Lennox, Susan Boyle and Mark Knopfler were among the big winners at a star-studded awards ceremony in Scotland.

Snow Patrol, The Script and Kyle Falconer also picked up honours at the 20th annual SSE Scottish Music Awards.

Singers Boyle and Lennox were both inducted into the Scottish Music Hall of Fame during the event in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The event is the main fundraiser for the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins Scotland.

Upon receiving her award, Boyle, who opened the night with a performance of Wild Horses, said: “I’m very humbled and pleased.

“I’d like to congratulate Nordoff Robbins on their anniversary. Thank you so much, I will treasure this.”

Snow Patrol were named best artists (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Lennox was unable to attend the event but sent a video message to the audience at the SEC.

She said: “I just wanted to say thank you so much for giving me this very special award.

“I’m very, very sorry that I can’t join you tonight, but I’m there with you in spirit. I’m so proud of the work that Nordoff Robbins does and all I can say to you is thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Knopfler, who made a name for himself as Dire Straits’ frontman, picked up the “living legend” award, saying, “When I was a little fellow lying in bed not far from here listening to the music of the River Clyde, the noise of the fog horns and the ships, I used to absorb all the sounds of Scotland.

“A songwriter couldn’t ask to be born in a better place.”

The outstanding @MarkKnopfler wins Living Legend sponsored by @RaymondWeil_UK at the #SSEScottishMusicAwards. Seen here with the auction winners backstage pic.twitter.com/eJG6kYaj9N — Nordoff Robbins UK (@NordoffRobbins1) December 2, 2018

The View’s Falconer was handed the best album award for his first solo project and said he had put his “heart and soul” into the record.

Snow Patrol, who played an acoustic set, were named artist of the year while Irish trio The Script took the best international artist gong.

Donald MacLeod, chairman of Nordoff Robbins Scotland, said: ”We’ve had a phenomenal night celebrating the 20th SSE Scottish Music Awards with some of the biggest and best stars in the world, together with all of our wonderful partners and friends.

“To see musicians like Snow Patrol, Mark Knopfler, Amy Macdonald and more come together to support Nordoff Robbins Scotland and all who work there is truly outstanding, and it gets bigger and better every year.

“We saw some incredible performances and truly can’t thank everybody enough – the work we have done here will support music therapy and those who need it across the country. Thank you once again for helping us achieve our goals.”

Press Association