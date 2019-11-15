Stars including Halsey and Gigi Hadid have come to Taylor Swift’s defence after she re-opened her row with prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

Stars including Halsey and Gigi Hadid have come to Taylor Swift’s defence after she re-opened her row with prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

Stars defend Taylor Swift in row with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta

In a passionate statement, Swift accused Braun and Scott Borchetta, the founder of her former record label, of blocking her from performing her old songs at an upcoming awards show.

The pop superstar also claims they are preventing archive performance footage from being used in an upcoming Netflix documentary about her career.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Braun, whose clients include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, acquired Swift’s back catalogue earlier this year when he bought Borchetta’s record label, Big Machine.

Swift said Braun and Borchetta would only give her permission to perform songs from her first six albums if she agreed not to re-record them in the future and not speak negatively about the pair in public.

The two men are yet to publicly respond.

Following Swift’s post, the hashtag #IStandWithTaylor started trending around the globe, with her fans quick to offer support.

And Swift has since received public backing from several celebrities.

Pop star Halsey said: “These people are protected because they inspire complicity with fear.

“Banking on the illusion that people will not stand up for her. That the world will say she is over reacting, You’re barking up the wrong tree.

“It is her grace and patience in these moments that make her Artist of the Decade.”

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

Supermodel Hadid tweeted: “Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is.

“Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!”

Australian actress Ruby Rose, known for roles in TV series Orange Is The New Black and Batwoman, said: “This is not OK…”

lol @scooterbraun @scottborchetta. This is embarrassing. Probs should sort this out ASAP I reckon. Also while I’ve got you, the Bieber verse on Bad Guy is an abomination. https://t.co/SwZcqgnp8R — Greg James (@gregjames) November 15, 2019

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James said: “lol @scooterbraun

@scottborchetta. This is embarrassing.

“Probs should sort this out ASAP I reckon. Also while I’ve got you, the Bieber verse on Bad Guy is an abomination.”

Singers Tinashe and Todrick Hall also voiced their support for Swift.

When Swift first publicly rebuked Braun, following the sale of her back catalogue in June, the talent manager’s most high-profile client, Bieber, was quick to defend him.

However, he is yet to publicly respond this time.

PA Media