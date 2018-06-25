Stars arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 BET Awards

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates African Americans and other American minorities in music, film and sports, are taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Among the nominees are Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled while Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Miguel are set to perform.

Jamie Foxx is hosting proceedings for the second time and was pictured arriving to the venue with his daughter, Corinne.