Star-studded Olivier Awards 2023 to celebrate best of British theatre

The ceremony will return to the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Jodie Comer (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are among the nominees for the top gongs at the Olivier Awards 2023.

Stars of the West End will celebrate the best of British theatre at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday hosted by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

