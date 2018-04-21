Entertainment Music

Stalker takes nap at Taylor Swift’s New York home after break-in, say police

A 22-year-old was arrested on charges including burglary

A stalker broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home (Isabel Infantes/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

A stalker broke into Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse and took a nap, police said.

Officers investigating a reported break-in on Friday found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star’s home in the Tribeca neighbourhood.

Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

Swift was not at home at the time of the break-in (Evan Agostini/AP)

He was arrested at the same address on February 13 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift was not home during Friday’s break-in.

The multi platinum-selling recording artist has dealt with stalkers on both coasts.

Police said a Colorado man arrested on April 14 outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift had a knife, a rope and ammunition.

Press Association

