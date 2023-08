Davy Carton and Leo Moran talk about life on the road, hitting the big time with tours of America, and the legacy of their most famous hits

Google Maps says I am outside Leo Moran’s house in Tuam, Co Galway. If I am, I can’t see it. I park nearby and ask a man would he know where the guitarist in The Saw Doctors lives. He says it is just down the road and I can’t miss it. That may be true, but I’ve missed it, I tell him.