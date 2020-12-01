Spotify reveals the year’s most streamed artists, songs and albums

Spotify has released its most popular artists, songs and albums of the year, with Canadian megastar Drake topping the UK list (Ian West/PA)

Spotify has released its most popular artists, songs and albums of the year, with Canadian megastar Drake topping the UK list.

The rapper beat Juice WRLD to be named most streamed artist in the UK, with Eminem third, Ed Sheeran fourth and The Weeknd fifth.

Sheeran was the most popular British artist in the UK, ahead of Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.

Ed Sheeran was the most popular British star in the UK on Spotify this year, the streaming giant said (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran was the most popular British star in the UK on Spotify this year, the streaming giant said (Ian West/PA)

When it came to the most streamed songs, UK listeners played The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights more than any other in 2020, with SAINt JHN’s Roses as remixed by Imanbek in second.

Rockstar, by rappers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, was third, while the latter’s The Box was fourth.

Completing the top five most streamed songs in the UK was Dance Monkey by Tones And I.

Spotify also released data for albums. Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was most streamed in the UK, ahead of Styles’ Fine Line in second, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon in third and The Weeknd’s After Hours in fourth.

Lipa completed the top five with Future Nostalgia. The Joe Rogan Experience took the number one slot for most popular podcast of the year in the UK.

Globally, with more than 8.3 billion streams this year, the most streamed artist on Spotify was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who beat Drake into second position.

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvn was third, Juice WRLD fourth and The Weeknd fifth.

Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG was the most streamed album with over 3.3 billion streams, with Styles and Lipa making the top five.

Blinding Lights was the most streamed track by Spotify’s 320 million users, the company said, with almost 1.6 billion streams. Dance Monkey was second, The Box third, Roses fourth and Don’t Start Now fifth.

