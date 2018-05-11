Spotify removes R Kelly from its playlists

R Kelly has been removed from Spotify playlists as part of the streaming giant’s new “Hate Content & Hateful Conduct” policy.

Though the R&B singer’s music will still be available, it will no longer appear on Spotify-owned and operated playlists and recommendations.

Rapper Xxxtentacion has also been removed from the playlists under the policy. Spotify is wrong for what there doing to artist like R Kelly and xxxtentacion. There not even convicted of any thing. — 50cent (@50cent) May 10, 2018 R Kelly has been dogged for years by sexual assault allegations, which he denies, while Xxxtentacion is facing charges in Florida that include aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

On their website, Spotify say the new global policy is designed to be “consistent with our distinct roles in music and media”. It describes hate content as anything that, “expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability”.

@50cent thanks for the support fam! No weapon formed...#BornForThis pic.twitter.com/KFHMs8SZZo — R. Kelly (@rkelly) May 10, 2018 Following the news of R Kelly’s removal, rapper 50 Cent rushed to support his fellow musician, saying Spotify was “wrong” and that neither R Kelly or Xxxtentacion had been convicted of any crimes. Alongside a screengrab of 50 Cent’s tweet, R Kelly thanked the rapper for his support.

R Kelly has denied the claims against him. In a statement published on Variety, his management said: “R. Kelly never has been accused of hate, and the lyrics he writes express love and desire.

“Mr. Kelly for 30 years has sung songs about his love and passion for women. He is innocent of the false and hurtful accusations in the ongoing smear campaign against him, waged by enemies seeking a payoff.

“He never has been convicted of a crime, nor does he have any pending criminal charges against him.”

Press Association