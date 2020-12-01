Spotify announces Dermot Kennedy, Juice Wrld and Ariana Grande among most-streamed artists in Ireland 2020

Dermot Kennedy's album Without Fear was the number one streamed album on Spotify in Ireland 2020.

Dermot Kennedy has been announced as one of the most-streamed artists on Irish Spotify for 2020.

The popular music app has released its most-streamed artists over the year country-by-country.

Spotify has named rapper Juice WRLD as the artist streamed the most in Ireland, which was closely followed by Drake, Dermot Kennedy, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died on December 8, 2019, at 21-years-old.

His song Lucid Dreams has been played on Spotify over a billion times.

After his death, his album Legends Never Die was released and proved a major hit in Ireland.

Dubliner Dermot Kennedy is the only Irish artist to make it in the top five in Ireland. His album Without Fear was also named the most-streamed album of 2020 in the country.

Taking the second spot was Lewis' Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, then Harry Styles’s Fine Line, followed by Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa and After Hours by The Weeknd.

The most-streamed track in Ireland on Spotify this year was The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, which was made popular by a viral dance on Tik-Tok.

The popular dance was even performed on this year's The Late Late Toy Show.

After Blinding Lights the top five tracks were filed out by Roses (Imanbek Remix) by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, Rockstar by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi and Head & Heart by Joel Corry featuring MNEK.

Ireland mostly followed what was popular across the world this year as globally Blinding Lights by The Weeknd was also named the most-streamed song. This was followed by Dance Monkey by Tones and I, The Box by Roddy Ricch, Roses (Imanbek Remix) by Imanbek and SAINt JHN and Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was named the top artist globally with 8.3 billion dreams. His album YHLQMDLG was also named the number one album on Spotify globally for 2020.

Spotify also has a podcast category in their yearly ‘rewinds’. In Ireland, The 2 Johnnies was named the most popular podcast, followed by The Joe Rogan Experience, the Blindboy Podcast, The Laughs of the Your Life with Doireann Garrihy and The David McWilliams Podcast.

Spotify has grown in popularity over the years with there currently being 600,000 paid subscribers of the app in Ireland.

See the full Irish and global charts below:

Irish charts - 2020

Most Streamed Artists

1. Juice WRLD

2. Drake

3. Dermot Kennedy

4. Taylor Swift

5. Ariana Grande

Most Streamed Albums

1. Dermot Kennedy - 'Without Fear'

2. Lewis Capaldi - 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent'

3. Harry Styles - 'Fine Line'

4. Dua Lipa - 'Future Nostalgia'

5. The Weeknd - 'After Hours'

Most Streamed Tracks

1. The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

2. Imanbek & SAINt JHN - 'Roses' (Imanbek Remix)

3. DaBaby - 'Rockstar' (feat. Roddy Ricch)

4. Lewis Capaldi - 'Before You Go'

5. Joel Corry - 'Head & Heart' (feat. MNEK)

Most Popular Podcasts

1. The 2 Johnnies Podcast

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

3. The Blindboy Podcast

4. The Laughs Of Your Life with Doireann Garrihy

5. The David McWilliams Podcast

Global charts - 2020

Most Streamed Artists

1. Bad Bunny

2. Drake

3. J Balvin

4. Juice WRLD

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Albums

1. Bad Bunny - 'YHLQMDLG'

2. The Weeknd - 'After Hours'

3. Post Malone - 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'

4. Harry Styles - 'Fine Line'

5. Dua Lipa - 'Future Nostalgia'

Most Streamed Tracks

1. The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

2. Tones and I - 'Dance Monkey'

3. Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

4. Imanbek & SAINt JHN - 'Roses' (Imanbek Remix)

5. Dua Lipa - 'Don’t Start Now'

Most Popular Podcasts

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. TED Talks Daily

3. The Daily (New York Times)

4. The Michelle Obama Podcast

5. Call Her Daddy

