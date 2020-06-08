Sports Team and All Time Low neck-and-neck in race for UK number one album

Lady Gaga could be about to lose her top spot in the UK album chart (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Indie group Sports Team and pop-punk band All Time Low are neck-and-neck in the race for top spot in the UK albums chart.

Less than 300 chart sales separate Sports Team’s debut Deep Down Happy and All Time Low’s Wake Up, Sunshine, the Official Charts Company said.

However, Lady Gaga is still in with a chance of retaining the top spot, with her effort Chromatica currently at number three as the most downloaded and streamed album of the week so far.

Official Albums Chart Update: @SportsTeam_ leading the race for Number 1 with Deep Down Happy https://t.co/Sw3mCSUBXl pic.twitter.com/5cUzJccH1C — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 8, 2020

Celebrating their midweek success, Sports Team, formed in Cambridge, said: “This whole thing has been about the fans. Number one in the charts shows how much community still counts for and that’s all we really want. It’s their album.”

Elsewhere, synth-pop stars The Human League could claim their first top 10 album in 25 years with The Essential – currently at seven.

And Australian indie band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are heading for their first UK chart entry with Sideways To New Italy, which stands in ninth.

The final Official Charts Company rankings will be released on Friday.

