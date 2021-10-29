| 12°C Dublin

Spiritual charm of Damien Dempsey’s new concert film will have you feeling the love

Dublin troubadour’s movie hits on grief and addiction – but uplifts the spirits

Damien Dempsey on stage - Love Yourself Today Expand
Damien Dempsey backstage - Love Yourself Today Expand
Dublin filmmaker Ross Killeen Expand

Damien Dempsey backstage - Love Yourself Today

Damien Dempsey on stage - Love Yourself Today

Chris Wasser

They didn’t think it would take two years. That’s how long it’s been since Dublin filmmaker Ross Killeen and the city’s most beloved troubadour, Damien Dempsey, came together to make a concert film with a twist.

A beautiful, life-affirming portrait of Damo and his fans filmed live at Vicar Street and throughout Dublin in the run-up to Christmas 2019, Killeen’s documentary is an attempt to capture the raw, emotional and spiritualistic nature of Dempsey’s legendary Christmas shows.

But Love Yourself Today also tells a story about the people for whom his music means the most. Does it work? It certainly does. Is it every bit as special as Killeen had hoped? Absolutely. And it just about got here. Indeed, the lads made a film about people coming together at a time when we no longer could – and the irony isn’t lost on them.

