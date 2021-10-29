Spiritual charm of Damien Dempsey’s new concert film will have you feeling the love

They didn’t think it would take two years. That’s how long it’s been since Dublin filmmaker Ross Killeen and the city’s most beloved troubadour, Damien Dempsey, came together to make a concert film with a twist.

A beautiful, life-affirming portrait of Damo and his fans filmed live at Vicar Street and throughout Dublin in the run-up to Christmas 2019, Killeen’s documentary is an attempt to capture the raw, emotional and spiritualistic nature of Dempsey’s legendary Christmas shows.

But Love Yourself Today also tells a story about the people for whom his music means the most. Does it work? It certainly does. Is it every bit as special as Killeen had hoped? Absolutely. And it just about got here. Indeed, the lads made a film about people coming together at a time when we no longer could – and the irony isn’t lost on them.

“Good way of putting it, buddy,” says Damo, seated next to his director. “Yeah,” nods Killeen, “it was all shot in December 2019, and in March 2020 the world changed forever and, you know, looking at the footage in the edit, it was like watching footage from the 1920s or something.

“It was like, ‘Literally three, four months ago, we were in a room, sweating and arm in arm and singing together - will we ever go back to that?’

“Like, there was a lot of worries in my head about the film. ‘Should we now follow the cast through Covid? Do we need to catch up? Is this film about coming together gonna be relevant for our world?’

“But I feel coming out now, it’s almost more relevant than it would have been if Covid never happened.”

Part documentary, part concert film, Love Yourself Today – which arrives in cinemas next week – centres around the music of Ireland’s most charming singer-songwriter. But it also “turns the lens onto his fans”.

We meet three members of Damo’s audience: Nadia Essalhi, Packy Connors and Jonathan Smith. They each have a story to tell. Themes of grief, addiction, anxiety, depression and loss take centre stage. But there is hope in these tales; in sharing their lives with Killeen and Dempsey, they have helped to create one of the most powerful Irish films of 2021.

“The motivation for all the cast behind it,” says Killeen, “was to really help people, you know? By them sharing what they’ve been through, could that tap into someone who’s watching it, and could someone see their own struggles in the struggles of our cast – and that would ultimately help them.”

Dempsey is as much a ‘cast’ member as the others. He also digs deep, baring his soul. Was that a difficult thing to do? “I didn’t really want to do it,” he answers, “but Ross sort of talked me into it, convinced me that it would add to it.

“I suppose it would make people connect with me more, you know, when they were watching the movie, looking at me on stage, they’d have more of an affinity or an empathy for me or something, you know what I mean? As well as the people in the audience.”

Again, everyone talks about the spiritual magic of a Damo December gig. Did Love Yourself Today finally allow Dempsey to see that magic for himself? “Ah no, sure I always felt it, I always knew there was something magic about people singing. I grew up going to sing-songs, you know, in different houses around Cabra, Donaghmede, Coolock and Ringsend. I always wanted to recreate that at gigs.

“Some artists don’t like people singing along, they want to just hear their own voice, so I’m sort of a bit rare, I don’t mind people singing altogether because I know it creates a magical vibration, and it is spiritual, definitely, I think it’s meditative.”

It helps people, says Damo – it lifts them out of their pain and, in Love Yourself Today, you can see first-hand the emotional impact of Dempsey’s music on his fans.

Killeen wanted to make a film that reflected the big man’s image: honest, authentic and true. When watching it back, Dempsey also had the privilege of seeing himself at work.

The pandemic, of course, put a temporary stop to the live shows – what was that like?

“I suppose it gave me time to reflect on how lucky I am,” explains Dempsey, “to do what I do, you know, I’m blessed – and I always try and put things in perspective, you know? I just said some people are getting a terminal diagnosis right now, and they would love to be in this lockdown and have their health.

“I thought of Irish people centuries ago who would laugh at this lockdown, when they’re starving to death and they’re being oppressed by an empire, and their land taken off them, they’d look at this lockdown and they’d say, ‘Would youse ever f**k off!’

“Yeah, so I put things in perspective and when you do that, it makes it easier, I find.”

Music kept him going. Nature, too, and a gratitude for the smaller things in life. Killeen knuckled down on the project – he visualised an audience watching in a packed cinema. His dream is about to come true, and Dempsey is delighted for him.

“If someone had negative things to say about that movie, I’d sort of say a prayer for them, you know what I mean,” says Damo, with a smile, “I’m just so happy with what Ross has captured, because I know it’s gonna help lots of people, for generations, I really do think so, you know, with all the addiction around at the moment, I think it’ll help recalibrate people.

“So, it’s incredible what he’s done, and Packy, Nadia and Jonathan, what they’ve done. They’re Irish heroes. They’re legends.”

Love Yourself Today is in Irish cinemas from November 5