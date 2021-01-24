Sound and visions: the devil in David

to mark the 45th anniversary of David Bowie's darkest album, a special limited edition of Station To Station has been released. Just yesterday, in fact. It starts on the title track with 3.20 minutes of noise - a train travelling, guitar feedback, an atonal groove - before Bowie finally speaks: "The return of the thin white duke, throwing darts in lovers' eyes." This is a reference to the occult. Ten utterly surreal minutes later, the song ends. It is a matter of debate whether Bowie meant Station To Station to represent Christ's Stations of the Cross or some paranormal inner journey. What is beyond argument, is the diminished mental and physical state Bowie was in when he created this, his 10th studio album.

He remembered little of the album's creation other than that it was recorded in Los Angeles - in late 1975 at Cherokee Studios in North Hollywood - "because I've read it was." The album, which contained only six tracks, was recorded by an emaciated addict in a state of "psychic terror."

His was a vampiric life in the City of Angels, lived in the shadows. During the recording sessions, black candles were burned in the studio to ward off evil spirits. The album was filled with Bowie's obsessions with Friedrich Nietzsche, ancient fascist mythology, Aleister Crowley, the occult, the Kabbalah, and Christianity. The latter is evident on 'Word on a Wing', when he sings as if directly to God: "I'm trying hard to fit among Your scheme of things." He would later say that the song was, "unwittingly... a signal of distress, a call for help."

There was much need for help. His cocaine use was causing him paranoid delusions. He was hallucinating "24 hours a day." He would see bodies fall past his window. He had a dread of having his semen stolen by witches masquerading as groupies who wanted to create - Rosemary's Baby-style - a devil-baby. He believed the swimming pool in his new home in Beverly Hills was possessed. He felt the devil was in the water. He had an exorcism performed on the pool by a white witch.

At his previous home, in the Los Feliz district in Los Angeles, in a mansion four doors down from the location of the Manson murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969, he had all the knives removed from the kitchen. He feared the Manson family might break out of jail and kill him.

He drew protective pentagrams on the walls. He was as pale as a corpse and skeletal, weighing just 95lbs. On November 28, 1975, Bowie talked by satellite from LA to Russell Harty for his BBC chat-show in London. It was a car crash with Bowie awkward and clearly coked out of his mind, because at that point he was out of his mind in every sense.

That said, Station To Station remains an avant garde masterpiece, however dark. It was also the final resting place for Bowie's last persona, the Thin White Duke - "a very Aryan, fascist type, a would-be romantic with absolutely no emotion." There was a theory that the lyrics of 'Golden Years', "I'll stick with you baby for a thousand years/ Nothing's gonna touch you in these golden years", referred to Hitler's dream of a 1,000-year reign of the Third Reich. (Bowie claimed he wrote the song for his idol Elvis, who didn't like it.)

"I haven't a clue where I'm going be in a year," he said when Station to Station was released on January 23, 1976.

In mid-April of that year, in Stockholm, on the world tour to promote Station To Station, he told a local newspaper that he believed "Britain could benefit from a fascist leader. After all, fascism is really nationalism." The following week, in a break between shows, he took a train to Moscow via Warsaw. At the border, a KGB officer took Bowie and his guests off the train. They were detained for questioning because Bowie had books by Joseph Goebbels in his possession. He said they were research materials for a film about the Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany. He was allowed to travel on to Moscow. In London, in May, he allegedly greeted fans from an open-top Mercedes with a straight-arm salute. Bowie himself later denied it was a Nazi salute. "That did not happen. I just waved."

In the summer of 1976, he told Playboy magazine that "Adolf Hitler was one of the first rock stars. The world will never see his like. He staged a country." Years later, he would claim that his fascination with the Nazis and their search for the Holy Grail was driven by drug psychosis which he paid for "with the worst manic depression of my life. My psyche went through the roof, it just fractured into pieces. I felt like I'd fallen into the bowels of the earth.

"There was something horrible permeating the air in LA in those days," he would later say. "The stench of Manson and the Sharon Tate murders."

In late 1976, Bowie finally decided to escape that stench and leave his home in LA, a city he described as "the most vile piss-pot in the world". Having met Christopher Isherwood, author of Goodbye To Berlin, the book that inspired the film Cabaret, he was drawn to his stories of Berlin, and moved to Schöneberg in West Berlin. The plan was to set up home with his estranged wife Angie, and young son, Zowie Bowie (now Duncan Jones), in Blonay, Switzerland as a tax exile. Instead, on September 1, 1976, trying to kick his cocaine addiction and realising his marriage was over, he went to the Château d'Hérouville, outside Paris, to start recording an album.

The title would sum up his mood: Low. Its glacial sound helped create the post-punk of Public Image Limited, early Simple Minds, Human League et al. There is an apocryphal story that during the latter part of the sessions for Low, the album's co-producer Brian Eno felt the presence of composer Frederic Chopin and writer George Sand, lovers who had once lived in the château. When Eno developed a cough, everyone in the studio became especially paranoid because Chopin had died from consumption in nearby Paris, in 1849.

'Breaking Glass' from Low was partly inspired by Bowie's penchant for occult drawings. There was some real breaking glass, too, during the recording in France, when Angie turned up with her new boyfriend Roy Martin, and wine bottles were thrown. Bowie got the song 'Be My Wife' and, of course, 'Breaking Glass' out of the fight. The first of a trilogy of experimental albums, Low was full of pain. Bowie was a recovering cocaine addict going through a bitter divorce with Angie, plus a custody battle over their child, as well as legal problems with his ex-management. It left him broke. The first cheque to pay for the château where Low was recorded bounced.

All of this aside, we owe Bowie a debt of gratitude for the music he gave us. He also gave several generations of artists and musicians the courage to be different, to be themselves.

