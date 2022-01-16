| 6.2°C Dublin

Soul singer Toshín: ‘At school, kids would wipe their hands if they touched mine. It scarred me for life’

Young, gifted and black, the singer talks about dealing with racism, homelessness, the tragic death of her friend by suicide – and working with Foster & Allen 

Toshín at the IMMA in Kilmainham. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Tosin Oluwatosin Bankole was 11 when a teacher at school in Dundalk asked everyone to hold hands. “Nobody wanted to hold my hand,” she says. “And when they did hold my hand, they would wipe their hands straight afterward.

This happened to me a lot throughout school and I will never forget it. That is one of the things that scarred me for life.

