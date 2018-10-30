Entertainment Music

Soul singer Candi Staton diagnosed with breast cancer

She is due to undergo chemotherapy.

Soul singer Candi Staton revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Soul singer Candi Staton has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 78-year-old, whose hits include You Got The Love and Young Hearts Run Free, was told the news during the summer on the first day of rehearsals for her tour.

Candi Staton has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Staton, a Grammy award nominee originally from Alabama, said she will begin 12 weeks of chemotherapy on Tuesday.

In a statement, she said: “After all I’ve gone through in my life…it’s the last thing I ever expected to go through, but I’m going through it and I plan to beat it.”

Staton launched her solo career in 1970 and released her 30th solo album, Unstoppable, earlier this year.

