Soprano Claudia Boyle: ‘This whole “diva” thing of hair in a bun and a tiara, I’ve never done that. I hate fitting into a box’

Born in Dublin, Claudia Boyle trained at the Royal Irish Academy of Music. She has performed at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, and made her house debut at Opéra national de Paris last spring. She lives in Dublin with her husband David, their daughter Blossom and son George.

What’s your earliest memory?

Summertime, out the back garden with my mum, and she made us an omelette. My two older sisters were at school and I had her all to myself.

When and where were you happiest?

When my children were born.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

I can be a bit obsessive at times. I think I’m loyal and I’m a good friend.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

Being unkind.

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

I would put an absolute ban on investment funds buying new housing estates.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

Video of the Day

My knees.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

Ricky Gervais. I think he’d have you laughing all night.

Which fictional character do you most identify with?

Maybe someone like Jo from Little Women or Elizabeth from Pride and Prejudice. I liked them because they were true to themselves. I think I like to be a bit different but not for the sake of being different. I’m attracted to things that are unique and authentic and I try and do different roles and genres within my work.

How ambitious are you?

I am very ambitious, hopefully in a healthy way. I’m satisfied if I think I’ve done my best. This whole ‘diva’ thing of hair in a bun and a tiara, I’ve never done that. I hate fitting into a box. I think it is important to be yourself.

What is your most treasured possession?

I won the International Maria Callas Award in 2012 and the Maria Callas estate presented me with her miraculous medal. I am a fan of hers, and to have something that was so personal to her is very special to me.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

Champagne.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Compete with yourself, not with other

people.

When did you last cry, and why?

Watching the Disney movie Tangled with my daughter, Blossom, who is three.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Cate Blanchett.

What’s your favourite word?

Juxtaposition.

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

Selling Sunset. I had a vomiting bug. I needed some fluff and it ticked the box.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Don’t try and please people. Be yourself.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

To heal sick people and fight poverty.

Have you a favourite piece to perform?

One of my favourite arias to perform is Sempre Libera by Verdi. I’ve been singing it doing Covid care concerts that started during the pandemic. We go around to care homes doing concerts and I put it in at the end because it just lifts people’s spirits.

What is your favourite piece of music?

Opera is what I do and I absolutely love it. At the weekends, my husband wants to play Classic FM all the time but if I am all opera-ed out, I’ll listen to anything that’s good, so Springsteen, Billy Joel, The Eagles. One of my favourite songs is Peter Sarstedt’s Where Do You Go To My Lovely.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

I was emptying the dishwasher last night and this piece of music came on and I said, ‘I’m going to have that at my funeral when they are bringing out the coffin,’ and it’s Cabaret sung by Liza Minnelli. Her performance of it, OMG, it just stopped me in my tracks. I love the sentiment of it. Life is a roller coaster but enjoy it.

Claudia Boyle performs the star role of Violetta in Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ presented by Ballet and Opera Ireland with The National Symphony Orchestra at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, from November 15-19, ticketmaster.ie