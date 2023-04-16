Soprano Claudia Boyle: ‘I’m fascinated by US politics and listen to The Megyn Kelly Show a lot’

Dublin soprano Claudia Boyle has performed all across the globe. She’s currently on a Music Network tour, with musicians Niall O’Sullivan and Conor Linehan, until April 26.

BOOK: The Ink Black Heart

I just finished The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith, aka JK Rowling. I haven’t read the Harry Potter books despite endless recommendations – it’s just not my ‘thing’ – but the Cormoran Strike books are fantastic fictional escapism.

I love the characters, the twisting plots and the never-ending ‘will they, won’t they’ question in Strike’s and Robin’s relationship. I’ll be counting down to the next instalment... ​

STREAMING: Soft White Underbelly

I’m watching a lot of Soft White Underbelly at the moment, a YouTube channel by photographer Mark Laita focused on the infamous Skid Row in Los Angeles. His interviewees are often the most vulnerable and ‘invisible’ in society, making it utterly compelling and devastating in equal measure.

Real people (often addicts and/or abuse victims) tell their real stories, but more than that, it begs the endless questions: How do we fix this? How do we protect children and give them equal opportunities, irrespective of their backgrounds? A tough but worthy watch. ​

PODCAST: Megyn Kelly

I’m fascinated by American politics and I listen to The Megyn Kelly Show a lot. For me, she has the perfect combination of weighty, balanced and intellectually-informed debate, coupled with honest, light and humorous interactions with her guests.

The show itself also attracts a diverse range of high-profile interviewees. A fully qualified lawyer before she entered journalism, she’s not just a pretty face, and has likeability factor in spades. ​

GIG: Bruce Springsteen

I’m going to see Bruce Springsteen at the RDS in May, as I bought my husband tickets for his birthday. For his 40th I took him on a surprise trip to New York to see Bruce on Broadway – he had no idea where he was going when we left the house that morning. It was so worth it to see his face at the airport.