Sophie Ellis-Bextor: My children love Kitchen Disco

Sophie Ellis-Bextor says her children love her Kitchen Disco.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, 41, has been hosting regular livestreamed performances from her home during the pandemic in which she performs popular hits.

She told Hello! magazine: “The boys love dancing around in the background.

“Mickey (the singer’s two-year-old son) walks into the playroom and cries, ‘It’s disco time!’. He was crawling when lockdown started, now he’s full-on grooving.

Expand Close Hello! magazine (Hello!) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hello! magazine (Hello!)

“I get the impression that he learnt to walk so he could dance.

“He’s always loved a beat – and being surrounded by his adoring big brothers and mum and dad has made him so happy and confident.”

“This is how we’ve always coped with stress as a family,” the mother-of-five added.

“Nothing we use in our Kitchen Disco, from the smoke machine to the lasers, has been put in specially, it’s been there for years.

“We all enjoy putting on the music and lights, jumping around and having fun.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.

PA Media