Songs that speak for themselves, without lyrics getting in the way

Lieder ohne Worte — songs without words. One of the most popular is Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise, which gets its title from the word used to describe the singer’s warm-up routine that fills dressing-room corridors prior to a concert performance.

The last of a set of 14 Romances, it’s sung with just the sound of a single vowel caressing the tender melody. But it’s still a song, with a voice to sing it.

Rachmaninoff’s masterpiece appeared in 1915, the best part of 100 years after the notion of a song without words was put into practice. It was Felix Mendelssohn who popularised the form, but historians have come to the view that it was his elder sister, Fanny, who came up with the idea.

Despite discouragement from her family — “music will never be the basis of your being”, her father had told her — she composed prolifically, and did so very well.

But given the times she lived in, it was difficult for her as a woman to bring her work to an audience. Felix got around this by presenting her pieces as his own.

This led to something of an embarrassment in Buckingham Palace, of all places. Felix was a great favourite of the young Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert, both of them first-rate musicians.

They had invited him round for a little private entertainment one afternoon, and he duly obliged with a selection of his pieces. Then Mendelssohn invited the monarch to sing one of his songs. She chose one known as Italien. He hadn’t the heart to tell her straight away, but eventually owned up. This setting of words by the contemporary Austrian poet Franz Grillparzer wasn’t his at all. The music was his sister’s.

Between them, Fanny and Felix wrote hundreds of Lieder, the art songs popular at the time, and out of this came the inspiration to present songs without words.

Whichever of them first experimented, it was Felix who honed the form to perfection. Over 15 years, he produced 48 of them and, with the new upright piano now a fixture in many drawing rooms, he found a ready market. They became hugely popular.

Eighteen of Fanny’s extensive catalogue of compositions for solo piano are songs without words.

Felix wanted the music to speak for itself, to provoke an emotional reaction, to take the listener wherever it led — without words getting in the way.

With that in mind, he avoided giving the pieces titles, simply including tempo markings to indicate how they should be played.

Enthusiastic publishers, though, saw marketing opportunities in giving them names, and some of them stuck.

So the wonderfully lyrical sixth piece in the fifth of the eight volumes of Lieder ohne Worte, to be played allegretto grazioso (gracefully, at a fairly brisk pace), got itself the title Spring Song.

The one that brings the house down whenever it’s performed is the Presto from Book 6. The sheer dynamism of a piece that’s played Flight of the Bumblebee-style is aptly described in its moniker, Spinnerlied. This translates rather tamely as ‘spinning song’, but the German word carries an ambiguity that implies a little madness as well.

