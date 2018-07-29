Mary Berry embraced her inner rock star as she played the drums on stage during a Rick Astley performance.

'So this just happened' - Mary Berry fans watch in disbelief as chef plays drums at Rick Astley gig

The 83-year-old former Great British Bake Off judge showed off her drumming skills during Astley's Camp Bestival gig on Friday night.

A video posted on social media shows Berry keeping the beat while Astley croons the chorus to his song Beautiful Life.

Ahead of the performance, Astley shared a photograph of himself with Berry, writing: "Looking forward to playing @CampBestival tonight... Look who I just bumped into! The wonderful Mary Berry! For those of you at #CampBestival, I'll see you on the #CastleStage tonight at 10pm! - Rick x".

My mum has just recorded a video of Mary Berry drumming for Rick Astley live.



What a timeline we live in. pic.twitter.com/44VjgIjbHb — Weeby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WeebyMcWeebface) July 27, 2018 In one of the odder moments of @CampBestival headliner Rick Astley just brought out Mary Berry playing drums ... this was them in rehearsal 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7AUNoHUlWs — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) July 27, 2018 So this just happened. Never in a million years had I expected to watch Mary Berry play the drums for Rick Astley. My eyes know what they saw but my brain is struggling to process. #campbestival #rickrolled #maryberry pic.twitter.com/4X4y15UPLv — Lorraine Dallmeier (@herbBlurb) July 27, 2018

Camp Bestival, being held at Dorset's Lulworth Castle, is the sister, family festival to music festival Bestival, which takes place on the first weekend in August.

Last year the tables were turned when Astley was invited on stage by American rock band The Foo Fighters while they were performing at Japan's Summer Sonic Festival.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band played Astley's '80s hit Never Gonna Give You Up with him on stage.

