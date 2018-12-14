Entertainment Music

Friday 14 December 2018

Sneak peek of Cardi B’s appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

The episode will air on Monday.

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke (PA)
Cardi B is the latest celebrity to join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke (PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to take a musical tour of Los Angeles with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

The New York-born rapper joins stars including Adele, Sir Paul McCartney and her estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, in appearing on the popular segment of The Late Late Show.

A teaser for her appearance was released on Thursday.

In the 52-second long clip, Corden and Cardi B sing along to the rapper’s hits Bodak Yellow and Money.

The mother of one is later seen telling a crowd of young children to “stay in school” or they will not be “getting any Christmas gifts”.

Cardi B also takes the wheel of the car before reversing into some flags. Earlier this month, the 26-year-old announced she and Offset were splitting after 14 months of marriage.

Sharing the news in a video on Instagram, she said: “So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for how many now… and we’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners, and he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lotta love for each other.

“But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together any more, I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

The couple have a daughter named Kulture together, who was born in July. Shortly after announcing the split, Cardi B shared the first picture of the baby.

Cardi B’s Carpool Karaoke episode will air in the US on Monday December 17.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top