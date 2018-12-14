Sneak peek of Cardi B’s appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to take a musical tour of Los Angeles with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to take a musical tour of Los Angeles with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

The New York-born rapper joins stars including Adele, Sir Paul McCartney and her estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, in appearing on the popular segment of The Late Late Show.

A teaser for her appearance was released on Thursday.

We got you an early present 🎁@iamcardib #CardipoolKaraoke drops Monday! pic.twitter.com/DwSB1i17Wd — ❄️ Frosty the Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 14, 2018

In the 52-second long clip, Corden and Cardi B sing along to the rapper’s hits Bodak Yellow and Money.

The mother of one is later seen telling a crowd of young children to “stay in school” or they will not be “getting any Christmas gifts”.

Cardi B also takes the wheel of the car before reversing into some flags. Earlier this month, the 26-year-old announced she and Offset were splitting after 14 months of marriage.

Sharing the news in a video on Instagram, she said: “So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for how many now… and we’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners, and he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lotta love for each other.

“But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together any more, I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

The couple have a daughter named Kulture together, who was born in July. Shortly after announcing the split, Cardi B shared the first picture of the baby.

Cardi B’s Carpool Karaoke episode will air in the US on Monday December 17.

Press Association