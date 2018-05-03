Grime star Wiley has added his voice to the growing number of celebrities who have reacted to Kanye West’s controversial remarks about slavery.

Slavery was not a choice, says Wiley in wake of Kanye West controversy

Wiley, real name Richard Cowie, tweeted: “Slavery was not a choice – it was forced upon us. We were born into it.”

Slavery was not a choice it was forced upon us.We were born into it. — WileyBBK #MBE (@WileyUpdates) May 3, 2018 Replying to a fan who commented “Agreed mad comments from KW tbh”, Wiley wrote: “I’m trying to realise what he meant Cos he is very smart and he knows this out of all of us.” To be honest we still ain’t totally free today. — WileyBBK #MBE (@WileyUpdates) May 3, 2018 Another tweet from the musician, who is hailed as the Godfather of Grime, read: “To be honest we still ain’t totally free today.”

Rapper West has faced a backlash following an interview with American website TMZ, during which he suggested slavery in America was “a choice”. New Year Honours List 2018 He responded to the criticism, saying he was being attacked for “presenting new ideas”.

“To make myself clear – of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” he said. 2014 Met Costume Institute Gala – New York The 40-year-old musician, married to reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian-West, appeared to put the backlash to one side with a string of new tweets showing behind-the-scenes footage from a photoshoot for his fashion line, Yeezy.

pic.twitter.com/d3FttWufBL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 3, 2018 American rapper and actress Eve told American talk show The Talk she would not listen to West’s music any more following his “disrespectful” comments. She said: “Every time I watch these clips, I get emotional … it is so disrespectful.

“I can’t understand how a black man that was born on the south side of Chicago can have these ideas.

“I can’t understand … his mother, may she rest in peace, was an African American Studies professor. I cannot understand this.”

HE ARTICULATED THIS A LOT BETTER THAN I COULD’VE. ❤️ I DELETED MY POST BECAUSE OF THE IGNORANCE IT REPRESENTED WITH MY DELIVERY. I WANT KANYE TO SHINE AS A LEADER, NOT FLICKER AS PAWN. A post shared by Kid INDIGO (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 2, 2018 at 11:54am PDT On Wednesday, Will.i.am told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “That statement was one of the most ignorant statements that anybody that came from the ‘hood could ever say about their ancestors – that slavery is a choice. What are you talking about?”

He added: “That’s not Kanye. To me that’s a different person that’s saying that. And I hope it’s not to raise awareness so he could sell a record and some shoes, because that would be the worst thing to do.” Brown posted the video clip on Instagram, writing: “He articulated this a lot better than I could’ve. I deleted my post because of the ignorance it represented with my deliver. I want Kanye to shine as a leader, not flicker as a pawn.” Rapper TI, who collaborated with West on the surprise and politically charged-track released last week, Ye vs. The People, said in a video posted by TMZ: “No matter how much I disagree, I can say this: I do not feel it was malicious.”

Press Association