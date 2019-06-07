Rocking out to Metallica this Saturday?

SLANE 2019: tickets, travel, times and more - everything you need to know about the biggest gig of the summer

The Californian metal band will return to play their first Irish show in a decade at the famous Slane Castle this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the legendary gig of the summer:

Are there any tickets left?

A map of the venue

Tickets are still available at €89.50 including a booking fee from Ticketmaster but resale tickets are also available on Viagogo for a lower price.

How do I get there?

Slane is 40 miles north of Dublin.

On the day of the gig, the village is closed and a comprehensive traffic plan will be in operation. Access for car traffic will be via the M3 and N2.

From Dublin and the South, take the M50 to the N2 at Junction 5 and continue to the GREEN car park.

From Drogheda take the N51 to Slane & follow signs for concert parking. Concert goers from Navan & the West can also take the N51.

People with impaired mobility should only approach from Navan via the N51 in order to access designated car parks beside concert site.

However, it is strongly advised that most concert goers use public transport.

If travelling by public transport allow a travel time from Dublin of at least 90 minutes and expect delays.

There is a bus leaving Dublin to go to Slane for €40 return departing Western Way every 30 minutes between 11am to 4pm on the day of the concert.

Similarly Marathon coaches are departing from Custom House quay every 30 minutes from 11am to 4pm, charging €40 for return after the concert.

Bus Eireann are operating a shuttle bus from Drogheda and Navan.

Fans should allow themselves plenty of travel time when getting to the concert.

Guns N' Roses on stage at the concert in Slane Castle, Slane, Co Meath. Picture Newsfile | Fran Caffrey

Where can I park?

If you do decide to drive to the concert, remember that no vehicle can access the concert through Slane Village on the day of the concert.

A 30-45 minute walk should be expected from all car park. Private coach parking must be reserved online in advance.

Where do I enter and where is the stage?

Enter the site at whichever of the three gets are designated on your ticket; red, green or blue. The stage is located south of the concert site.

Who's else is playing?

Opening for one of the world biggest metal groups is Irish alternative rock band and rush based Fangclub.

The Irish trio are playing ahead of "stonerpunk" group Bokassa from Trondheim, Norway. Another three piece, Bokassa has already released two EPs and one album and have toured all over Norway, Sweden and the UK

Coming back with a blast from the past is the return of Belfast punk legends Stiff Little Fingers. Despite major changes, the group are still touring and recording and released their tenth studio album in 2014.

The final act before the headliner takes the stage is Swedish hard rock band, Ghost. Easily recognizable by their eccentric on-stage presence, the eight member group wear virtually identical, face-concealing costumes.

When do the gates open and when are the acts?

The gates open at 2pm on Saturday afternoon, queueing is not permitted before hand.

The stage times are as follows:

3:00pm: Fangclub

4:00pm: Bokassa

5:15pm: Stiff Little Fingers

6:45pm: Ghost

8:00pm Metallica

The gig is expected to finish at around 11pm that night.

What are the age restrictions?

All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Can I bring food and drink inside the concert?

Concert goers are not allowed to bring alcohol or food onto the concert grounds. However there will be many on site concessions selling food and beverages.

ATMs are also located on site, however organisers have advised all patrons to bring cash with them

What other items are not permitted at the concert?

Aerosols

Air Horns

Alcohol

Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Audio Recorders

Backpacks or Waistpacks

Bottles

Cans

Cameras with a detachable lense or recording equipment

Camping Equipment

Chains (of any kind)

Chinese or Sky Lanterns

Excessive amounts cigarettes may be refused entry to the site

Food

Fireworks and Flares

Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks.

Glass / Glass Containers

Go Pro Cameras, iPads or Tablets

Illegal substances

iPads

Large Umbrellas or Flag Poles

Large chains, spiked bracelet’s or wallet chains

Laser Pens or laser pointers

Light Sabers

Megaphones

Nitrous Oxide

Portable Laser Equipment and Pens

Professional nor Semi Professional Cameras, STILL OR DIGITAL

Recording Equipment, SOUND or VIDEO

Selfie Sticks

Smoke Canisters

Sound systems

Spray Cans

Tridents

Un-authorised Professional Film or Video Equipment*

Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets

Weapons

What will the weather be like on the day of the concert?

Met Éireann have said that Friday morning will be mostly dry with bright or sunny spells.

However, conditions will become cloudier in the east by late morning with rain developing along the east and southeast coasts.

Elsewhere will have a mix of bright or sunny spells and the risk of showers.

By Friday night it will begin to rain in the eastern counties and Ulster with heavier showers along the west coast. Fortunately it will be dry and clear elsewhere.

