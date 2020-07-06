Sir Trevor McDonald to present four-part special for Classic FM

Sir Trevor McDonald will take to the airwaves when he hosts a radio series for Classic FM.

The veteran newscaster, 80, is fronting a four-part Sunday evening show about the headlines behind some of the classical music world’s biggest stars.

They include Jacqueline du Pre, Maria Callas and Andre Previn, as well as contemporary figures including Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Martha Argerich and Maxim Vengerov.

Born in Trinidad, McDonald joined ITN as its first black reporter in 1973, rising steadily through the ranks to become diplomatic editor and newscaster.

Sir Trevor, who retired from the News At Ten in 2008, has been an avid fan of classical music since seeing Sir John Barbirolli and the Halle Orchestra when they toured Trinidad in the late 1960s.

His first Classic FM show on Sunday will look at Sir John, conductor Daniel Barenboim, US opera singer Jessye Norman and violinists Yehudi Menuhin and Stephane Grappelli.

Sir Trevor said: “Presenting programmes about the music I love has long been on my bucket list so I was delighted when Classic FM asked me.

“I am looking forward to sharing the world’s greatest music and the headlines behind that music with listeners.”

Classic FM managing editor Phil Noyce said: “Sir Trevor McDonald is one of our country’s best-loved newscasters and presenters, who’s had a magnificent career spanning 60 years.

“We are therefore delighted that he is joining Classic FM, where he will get to indulge in his lifelong passion for classical music.

“His new series will be a celebration of the biggest headliners in the classical music world – many of whom Sir Trevor has met personally – and I know that our 5.5 million weekly listeners will join us in welcoming this true broadcasting legend to the station.”

Sir Trevor McDonald’s Headliners broadcasts every Sunday from 9pm to 10pm from July 12 to August 2 on Classic FM.

PA Media