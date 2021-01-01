Sir Tom Jones: I’ve had the Covid vaccine

Sir Tom Jones has had the coronavirus vaccine (Ian West/PA)

Sir Tom Jones has revealed he has had the coronavirus vaccine – and said it is a perk of being 80.

The veteran star told presenter Jools Holland it was like getting the flu jab.

After performing on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny broadcast on New Year’s Eve, Sir Tom said: “I’ve had my jab already.

'It was fine. It was like getting the flu jab.'



Great to hear @RealSirTomJones talking about getting the #CovidVaccine on Joolsâ Annual Hootenanny last night.



Thank you and Happy New Year to #OurNHSPeople who continue to work so hard rolling out the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/lcI2WJEzdl — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) January 1, 2021

“That’s one good thing about being 80, you’re first in line for the jab.

When Holland jokingly asked if it was a legitimate vaccine, Sir Tom said: “It wasn’t a black market one. It was the real deal.”

The singer said he has been looking forward to 2021.

“I recorded an album just before the lockdown, at the beginning of the year,” he said.

“During lockdown, we’ve been mixing it and putting it together.”

The album will be out this year, and Sir Tom added: “That’s what I’ll be looking forward to.”

Celeste and Michael Kiwanuka were also in the studio for the BBC2 show, which Holland said followed safety guidelines to ensure a “thrilling and a safe hootenanny”.

Sir Ian McKellen, Prue Leith, Michael Eavis, Lionel Blair and Marty Wilde are among the other stars who have said they have had the coronavirus jab.

PA Media