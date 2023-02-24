| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Sir Rod Stewart visits NHS hospital where he paid for patients’ scans

The singer said ‘hi everyone’ as he climbed from a car outside Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

Sir Rod Stewart poses for a selfie with medics at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA) Expand

Close

Sir Rod Stewart poses for a selfie with medics at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart poses for a selfie with medics at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart poses for a selfie with medics at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

By Sam Russell, PA

Sir Rod Stewart said he wanted to “prove I’m not all mouth and trousers” as he visited his local NHS hospital where he paid for a day of scans for patients to help cut waiting lists.

Arriving in a white Rolls-Royce on a drizzly February day, the 78-year-old star said “hi everyone” as he climbed from the car outside Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

Most Watched

Privacy