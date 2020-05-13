Sir Rod Stewart: I don’t think I’ve ever been as fit

Sir Rod Stewart has said he feels fitter than ever under lockdown, after overcoming health problems in the lead up to his 75th birthday.

The veteran singer, who celebrated the milestone in January, said he was exercising three or four times a week.

Speaking on BBC Radio Two’s Steve Wright In The Afternoon, Sir Rod said he was having a “wonderful” time living with four of his eight children.

Asked whether he was more at risk of coronavirus because of his age, he told Wright: “Oh absolutely, yeah. I’m 75 and just got over cancer, but I tell you what, I ain’t half fit.

“I work out three or four times a week, and I’m very fortunate because down where we live we have an indoor pool and a wonderful gym, so I don’t think I’ve ever been as fit as I am now as I’ve got nothing else to do.”

Sir Rod was told by doctors that he had prostate cancer in 2016.

He decided to keep news of his illness private at the time of his diagnosis, but later revealed that he had been given the all-clear after around two years of secret treatment.

Sir Rod also underwent knee surgery in the run up to his birthday.

Speaking about lockdown, he said: “It’s been pleasurable actually, believe it or not, because I’ve got eight kids and I’ve got four of them here, all living with me.

“It’s been wonderful, we’ve not spent that much time together in so long.

“I’ve got two youngsters and then I’ve got Liam and Renee, they’re both in their 20s.”

