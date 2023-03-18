| 11.5°C Dublin

Sir Rod Stewart cancels Australian performance due to viral infection

He posted a statement that he was ‘absolutely downhearted’ to be ‘disappointing’ fans.

Sir Rod Stewart said he has cancelled a performance in Australia due to having a &lsquo;viral infection&rsquo; (Ian West/PA) Expand

Sir Rod Stewart said he has cancelled a performance in Australia due to having a &lsquo;viral infection&rsquo; (Ian West/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sir Rod Stewart said he has cancelled a performance in Australia due to being told he has a “viral infection”.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, was due to sing at the venue A Day On The Green in Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong.

