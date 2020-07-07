| 10.5°C Dublin

Sir Ringo Starr’s life in pictures as he turns 80

The Beatle is celebrating the milestone on Tuesday.

Sir Ringo Starr (John Stillwell/PA) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Sir Ringo Starr, born Richard Starkey in Liverpool in 1940, celebrates his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Across six decades in the music industry, the drummer has released some 20 studio albums and collaborated with artists including Eric Clapton and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Here is his life in pictures:

The Beatles rehearsing for their Royal Variety Performance in 1963 (PA) Expand

The Beatles rehearsing for their Royal Variety Performance in 1963 (PA)

Sir Ringo, John Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Paul McCartney board a plane at Heathrow Airport for one of their first tours of America (PA) Expand

Sir Ringo, John Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Paul McCartney board a plane at Heathrow Airport for one of their first tours of America (PA)

Sir Ringo and his first wife, Maureen Cox, shortly after their wedding in 1965 (PA) Expand

Sir Ringo and his first wife, Maureen Cox, shortly after their wedding in 1965 (PA)

Sir Ringo with an actor dressed as a Blue Meanie during the promotional tour for the film Yellow Submarine (PA) Expand

Sir Ringo with an actor dressed as a Blue Meanie during the promotional tour for the film Yellow Submarine (PA)

Sir Ringo performs with Dave Stewart and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra atop St George&rsquo;s Hall in Liverpool in 2008 (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Sir Ringo performs with Dave Stewart and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra atop St George&rsquo;s Hall in Liverpool in 2008 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Paul and Sir Ringo at the premiere of Ron Howard&rsquo;s The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Sir Paul and Sir Ringo at the premiere of Ron Howard&rsquo;s The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Ringo is made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Sir Ringo is made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

