Sir Ringo Starr joins campaign to send postcards to Prime Minister for WaterAid

Sir Ringo Starr has joined a campaign to send postcards to the Prime Minister for WaterAid (PA)

Sir Ringo Starr has joined a host of musicians as part of a campaign designing limited-edition postcards to send to the Prime Minister as part of the fight to tackle climate crisis.

WaterAid’s Climate Fight campaign will be officially launched at Glastonbury festival, and the postcards feature designs created by music stars to celebrate the power of water.

Ringo Starr, a long term WaterAid supporter, designed a postcard showing him at a tap that's run dry. (WaterAid/PA)

Whatsapp Ringo Starr, a long term WaterAid supporter, designed a postcard showing him at a tap that’s run dry. (WaterAid/PA)

Festival-goers can send a postcard to Boris Johnson, calling for the Government to take urgent action, and another to themselves as a reminder of how they can play their own part.

Sir Ringo, a long-term WaterAid supporter, designed a postcard showing him at a tap that has run dry.

The ex-Beatle said: “We all share one world, and we need to come together to protect it, and each other, as we face the threat of climate change.

“I have long supported WaterAid and believe that it is a basic right that every human being should have access to clean water.

“I’ve designed a special postcard for this summer’s festivals, so people can join me in supporting this campaign for everyone to have clean water.

“Together we can create change. Peace and love.”

The band Foals, who will headline on the Other Stage at Glastonbury, created a postcard with the words “The future is not what is used to be”, from their song Black Gold.

FOALS have created a special postcard launching at Glastonbury, which celebrates the power of water and the importance of protecting our planet and people as part of WaterAid's Climate Fight campaign. (WaterAid/PA)

Whatsapp FOALS have created a special postcard launching at Glastonbury, which celebrates the power of water and the importance of protecting our planet and people as part of WaterAid’s Climate Fight campaign. (WaterAid/PA)

Lead singer and guitarist Yannis Philippakis said: “Climate change is already having a terrible impact across the planet, especially for the world’s poorest people.

“That’s why we’re supporting WaterAid and joining Our Climate Fight.

“Together, we can help save lives and make the world a brighter place.”

Other celebrities involved in the campaign include rock band The Waterboys, singer KT Tunstall, pop-rock band Scouting for Girls, as well as fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes.

The limited-edition postcards will be available at UK festivals throughout summer.