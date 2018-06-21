Entertainment Music

Thursday 21 June 2018

Sir Paul McCartney revists Liverpool with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

A trailer for The Late Late show sees Sir Paul belting out one of his classic songs.

Sir Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool for Carpool Karaoke with James Corden (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool for Carpool Karaoke with James Corden (Steve Parsons/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Sir Paul McCartney revists his home city of Liverpool for Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The former Beatle will make a stunning appearance on Corden’s The Late Late Show, following in the footsteps of other British stars including Adele, Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin.

Sir Paul’s involvement was revealed in a teaser trailer that begins with Corden sitting in his car before making a phone call.

Channelling one of The Beatles’ best known hits, he says: “I’m in Liverpool, and I need your help. Yeah, I need somebody, not just anybody, please, please help me.”

The trailer then cuts to Sir Paul in the driving seat with Corden as his passenger while they perform a duet of The Beatles’ classic Drive My Car.

It was previously revealed Sir Paul delighted locals in his hometown by posing for selfies in Liverpool city centre, as well as visiting his childhood home in the Allerton area of the city.

Sir Paul also played an intimate gig to around 50 people at The Philharmonic pub.

The segment is part of a series of The Late Late Shows filmed in the UK and broadcast from Central Hall in Westminster, London, this week.

The Late Late Show With James Corden will air on Sky One at 10pm this week.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment