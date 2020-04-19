Sir Paul McCartney calls for global action to prevent future health crises

| 7.5°C Dublin
Sir Paul McCartney called on world leaders to strengthen global health systems as he performed during a concert raising money for the fight against coronavirus.
The former Beatle, 77, was joined by some of the biggest names in music for the One World: Together At Home event, staged in conjunction with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Sir Paul said he was “very honoured” to be involved and paid tribute to the “true heroes: our health care workers all around the world”.
He then demanded global action to prevent further health crises.
“As this Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis, we all have to come together to fight it on a global scale,” he said.
“Let’s tell our leaders we need them to strengthen the health care systems all around the world so that a crisis like this never happens again.”
The revered rocker then paid tribute to his mother, Mary, who worked as a nurse and midwife before and after the Second World War.
“My mother Mary was a nurse and midwife just after and during the second World War, so I have a lot of time for the doctors, the nurses and all the medical staff that keep us healthy. We love you, thank you,” he said.
Sir Paul then performed a heartfelt version of Beatles hit Lady Madonna.
He was joined during the One World: Together At Home broadcast by an array of stars, including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Sir Elton John, as well as Lady Gaga who curated the event.
