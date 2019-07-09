Sir Mick Jagger mocks Donald Trump during Rolling Stones concert

Sir Mick Jagger poked fun at Donald Trump after the US president’s gaffe about airports during the American Revolutionary War.

Sir Mick Jagger poked fun at Donald Trump after the US president’s gaffe about airports during the American Revolutionary War.

Mr Trump was widely mocked after claiming the US army had seized airports during a conflict in 1775 – more than a century before the invention of the aeroplane.

Sir Mick Jagger mocked US president Donald Trump after he mistakenly said airports were involved in the American war of independence (Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

The president blamed the error, made during his Independence Day speech in Washington DC, on a faulty teleprompter.

Sir Mick and The Rolling Stones were performing in Massachusetts and referenced Mr Trump’s anachronism.

The 75-year-old wished the crowd at the Gillette Stadium a happy July 4th weekend, adding the date had always been a “touchy holiday for us Brits”.

Speaking during the concert on Sunday, Sir Mick said: “In fact, the president made a very good point in his speech the other night.

“If only the British had held on to the airports, the whole thing might have gone differently for us.”

President Trump: "The Continental Army suffered a bitter winner at Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our Army manned the air, it ran the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do." pic.twitter.com/KQIGDUWDG3 — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2019

It is not the first time Mr Trump and The Rolling Stones have clashed.

The revered rock band, formed in London in 1962, previously issued a statement reprimanding the president for using their songs You Can’t Always Get What You Want and Start Me Up during his rallies.

The Rolling Stones – also consisting of Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts – are currently on a US tour.

The No Filter Tour had been due to start in April but was delayed after Sir Mick had to undergo heart surgery.

Press Association