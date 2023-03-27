| 8.1°C Dublin

Sir Elton ‘outraged’ and ‘mortified’ over newspaper phone tapping allegations

The landline phone of Sir Elton’s home was allegedly ‘tapped by private investigators acting on the instruction of Associated’, the court heard.

Sir Elton John leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA) Expand

Sir Elton John leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA)

By Jess Glass, PA

Sir Elton John and David Furnish are “outraged” and “mortified” over allegations of unlawful information gathering by the publisher of the Daily Mail – including tapping their home landline – the High Court has been told.

Sir Elton and Mr Furnish appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday for the start of a four-day hearing over privacy claims brought by the couple against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

