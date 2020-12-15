Sir Elton John to be honoured at the Global Citizen Prize

Sir Elton John has been named artist of the year at the Global Citizen Prize.

The award honours an artist or group who are “using their platform and their work to create change not only through conversation but meaningful impact”, according to organisers.

He has been given the award in recognition of his work to end the Aids epidemic through his charitable foundation and his fundraising efforts to help with the response to coronavirus.

Expand Close (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Ian West/PA)

The Elton John Aids Foundation was set up in 1992.

The Golden Citizen Prize recognises efforts to help vulnerable people around the world.

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen – a charity working to end poverty, said: “We are honoured to celebrate this year’s Global Citizen Prize winners who have made it their life’s mission to be the change we want to see in the world.

“Our hope is that through this award, their leadership will inspire people all around the world to make an impact in their own communities, at a time when the world needs it most.”

Expand Close John Legend (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Legend (Ian West/PA)

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has won the world leader prize, while US lawyer Bryan Stevenson won the citizen of the year award.

Businessman Warren Buffet won the prize for philanthropy.

The awards ceremony, which is hosted by singer John Legend, is being held on Saturday.

It will feature performances from Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Common.

Chat show host Oprah Winfrey and singer Miley Cyrus will also feature in the ceremony.

PA Media