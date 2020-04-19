Sir Elton John salutes health workers with performance of I’m Still Standing

Sir Elton John joined the chorus of A-list stars saluting health workers around the world during the coronavirus outbreak (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Elton John joined the chorus of A-list stars saluting health workers around the world during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sir Elton, alongside Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift performed as part of the One World: Together At Home concert.

The star-studded broadcast, staged in conjunction with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO), supports the Covid-19 Response Fund, set up by the UN Foundation.

Heroes on the frontlines, this song is for you â¤ï¸ Letâs all join @Eltonofficial in thanking frontline workers for protecting us during the pandemic. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/aPGpsAWw1O — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Sir Elton performed from his garden in Los Angeles, sitting behind his piano for an uplifting rendition of 1983 hit I’m Still Standing.

He dedicated the song to those fighting the pandemic.

“This is for everyone out there who’s been working on the front line,” he said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said.

Sir Elton was introduced by his friends David and Victoria Beckham, who shared a video message echoing the sentiments of Sir Elton and praised healthcare workers around the world.

The One World: Together At Home concert was broadcast in the US on Saturday and featured some of the biggest names in music.

It will be adapted and shown on BBC One on Sunday, hosted by Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary.

