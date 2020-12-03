Sir Elton John ‘ramping up’ exercise routine to get into shape

Sir Elton John has said he has been “ramping up” his fitness and exercise routine and will become “a new Elton to look at”.

The musician told The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show that by the time of the Dine and Disco event next year, he will have got himself into better shape.

The event is a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS foundation.

There will be an audible gasp when there's this toothpick on the stage with a pair of gloves Sir Elton John

“This is a very important date in my calendar,” he said.

“So I’m ramping up my exercising and fitness so that when I appear on the stage, there will be an audible gasp when there’s this toothpick on the stage with a pair of gloves.”

He added: “I will be looking different. I’m telling you that now, it’ll be a new Elton to look at.”

Sir Elton, 73, said he has used his time during the pandemic “to do a lot of exercise and get really fit”.

“I get up, have breakfast, go in the pool, walk in the pool, do exercise in the afternoon,” he said.

Sir Elton John said he has collaborated with Lady Gaga (PA)

Sir Elton John said he has collaborated with Lady Gaga (PA)

Sir Elton also said while he has been busy working with other musicians, he has not felt like writing any new music of his own.

He said: “I did things with Lady Gaga.

“I did a track with Ozzy Osbourne, I did a thing with Surfaces. I did a Gorillaz track.

“So I’ve been fairly busy but I didn’t feel like doing any Elton stuff and I still don’t.”

