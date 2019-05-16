Entertainment Music

Thursday 16 May 2019

Sir Elton John performs on Cannes beach after Rocketman premiere

The singer came dressed in a tuxedo with Rocket Man emblazoned on the back.

Sir Elton John poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Rocketman (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Sir Elton John poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Rocketman (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Sir Elton John has performed on the beach after his biopic Rocketman premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 72-year-old singer came dressed in a tuxedo with “Rocket Man” emblazoned on the back and delighted guests with an after-party performance.

Sir Elton, an executive producer of the film, had not spoken much about the movie before it made its premiere at Cannes.

ipanews_4ab03c49-fd0f-47e6-93ec-bc0d6e934838_embedded242917769
Sir Elton John had Rocket Man on the back of his dinner jacket (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

But donning heart-shaped, red-tinted glasses he gave the movie his hearty blessing on Thursday. At the post-premiere party, he called it “an emotional night”.

“Even if the movie doesn’t make one penny at the box office — which will kill (Paramount Pictures chief) Jim Gianopulos — it is the movie I wanted to make,” he said from the stage.

At the party Sir Elton performed I’m Still Standing before being joined by Taron Egerton, who plays him in the film for a rendition of Rocket Man. Egerton was visibly moved to tears after the premiere.

ipanews_4ab03c49-fd0f-47e6-93ec-bc0d6e934838_embedded242920786
Sir Elton John, left, and actor Taron Egerton perform at the after-party (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher who also took over directing duties on last year’s hit music biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer departed mid-production.

Paramount Pictures hopes Rocketman can also mimic the box office of Bohemian Rhapsody which grossed 903 million dollars worldwide.

Press Association

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top