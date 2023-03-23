independent

Sir Elton John lands in Liverpool for Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter will then head to Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Sunday and the SSE Arena, Belfast next week.

Close

Sir Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at MandS Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has landed in Liverpool as he is set for more UK dates.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter with 10 UK number ones, including Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, will also play London, Belfast and Glasgow throughout the next few months.

