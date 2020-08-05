Sir Elton John and David Furnish back music industry anti-racism initiative

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have backed a campaign calling for the end of “racism and hatred” in the music industry.

The veteran singer-songwriter, 73, and his husband, 57, are among some 700 artists, producers, songwriters and record labels to have signed a letter titled No Silence In Music.

The Rocket Man star shared a message with his 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

He wrote: “@davidfurnish and I are proud to be among the 700+ signatories of the #NoSilenceInMusic letter.

“There is no room for any kind of prejudice in music, or in society as a whole.

“We must be united to eradicate all forms of racism and hatred against people because of who they are, or what they believe in.

“Music is a place for spreading joy.”

The letter, published online last weekend, was signed by well-known artists including Rita Ora, Mabel, The 1975, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Niall Horan, as well as labels and agencies such as Sony Music, Warner Music, Island Records and Universal Music.

The signatories said they “write to demonstrate and express our determination, that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause”.

The letter added: “Whether it be systemic racism and racial inequality highlighted by continued police brutality in America or anti-Jewish racism promulgated through online attacks, the result is the same: suspicion, hatred and division.

“We are at our worst when we attack one another.”

There has been increased scrutiny over the treatment of BAME musicians and music industry workers following the death of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

PA Media