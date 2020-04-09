Sir Cliff Richard appears on Gary Barlow’s Crooner Sessions

Sir Cliff Richard performed a duet of one of his biggest hits alongside Gary Barlow for the Take That star’s Crooner Sessions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard has performed a duet of one of his biggest hits alongside Gary Barlow for the Take That star’s Crooner Sessions.

Barlow has been entertaining fans during the lockdown by enlisting the help of his famous friends for a daily live performance on Instagram.

The Crooner Sessions, as the singer calls them, have so far featured the likes of Australian pop star Jason Donovan, Westlife’s Shane Filan and the X Factor’s Olly Murs.

It was Sir Cliff’s turn on Thursday and he appeared via video stream from his home in Barbados, where he is isolating.

The spritely 79-year-old, sporting a healthy tan, performed his 1979 hit We Don’t Talk Anymore, with Barlow joining in.

“Be good everybody, stay calm,” Sir Cliff told fans.

Barlow said: “Today we have a Legend on #thecroonersessions yes, the one and only Cliff Richard.

“Coming to us live from his bathroom in Barbados. Great acoustics btw Sir Cliff. Love this song so much. Thanks CR for sharing your lockdown with us.”

Sir Cliff’s celebrity fans shared their delight in the comments.

Boyzone’s Ronan Keating said: “What a tune.”

Barlow’s Take That band mate Howard Donald wrote: “Awesome!!!”

Radio presenter Lizzie Cundy said: “The best.”

PA Media