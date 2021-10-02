Singer/songwriter Shaun Ryder: ‘I only learned the alphabet at 28’

During the late 1980s and early 1990s Shaun Ryder was the bard of Madchester, the music scene headed by his band Happy Mondays and by the Stone Roses. He was also a drug-dealer-turned-rock-star, an idiot savant street poet.

A book of his lyrics called Wrote for Luck was published in 1988. A semi-fictionalised account of his life and mad times was portrayed in the 2002 film 24 Hour Party People. A movie called Twisting My Melon is in the works, based on his titular 2011 autobiography, with Jack O’Connell starring as Ryder.

He has a new solo album out, Visits From Future Technology. And he has just published a new book, How To Be a Rock Star. There is certainly enough material...

He was a heroin addict by the time he was 17. He then progressed to crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

Aged 42, in 2002, he gave up the drugs and took the healthy option – “before it was too late” – swapping crack for carrots. It was too late for his teeth. In 2005 they fell out from long-term drug use.

“It was all the crack and crystal meth, not the heroin. My teeth just rotted. They were brown stumps,” Ryder says.

Is it true a dentist in Manchester replaced his teeth with £35,000 (€40,000) of new ones for free because he was a fan of Happy Mondays?

“He used to work as kid in the Armani shop in Manchester. He always made a big commission off me. Then years later when he set up his own dentist practice he saw me on telly with my rotten teeth and said come in.”

In reality – as much as anything is reality with Ryder, who says he was kidnapped by aliens when he was a kid – all conversations are extraordinary with the lairy Mancunian singer and writer. Part of this is the way he talks.

When he was on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2010, it was estimated he used the f-word 5,000 times in 21 days on the show. He came second. Part of his charm is his ability to tell the most toe-curlingly crazy tales and make it seem like you are listening to a cosy chat around the campfire.

In the blurb to How To Be a Rock Star, he is described as “the Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of his generation. He has taken every drug under the sun, been through rehab – and come out the other side as a national treasure”.

This is stretching it just a little. You don’t expect national treasures to take assorted pharmaceuticals with their father. In interviews, he talks about doing just that with Derek, a postman who left his job to work for his son as a tour manager and sound technician with Happy Mondays and later with Black Grape.

Are those stories exaggerated?

“No,” he says, “if anything they are under-exaggerated. My old bloke was my old bloke. It was like being with one of the boys. My relationship with him went tits up for a long time because he wasn’t my dad. He was this bloke who was on my payroll and going around as one of the lads.

"We were on stage at Wembley Arena in London once and he walked onstage and broke my nose in front of 10,000 people. Because I told him to ‘Sort out my f**king monitors.’ I sacked him. So, yeah, I could write a book on the exploits of my old bloke.”

His mother Linda Ryder, a nurse, had an old-fashioned attitude to her rock-star son’s well publicised exploits.

“She would be like, ‘What will the neighbours think?’” What did he tell his mother in reply? “‘F**k what the neighbours think. Don’t you be bothered what the neighbours f**king think. It’s just f**king showbiz bullshit, like the Rolling Stones.’

“She was always very supportive. She is dead proud of me,” he says of his 79-year-old mother who lives 15 minutes around the corner from him and his wife Jo in Salford. Sadly his father died in 2018. “My dad had a difficult death. His whole body closed down. His mind and his brain were as healthy as f**k. It was like what Stephen Hawking got. It was a shit death. He was 74.”





Shaun William George Ryder was born on August 23, 1962, in Little Hulton in Lancashire, north-west England. He can remember at five years of age stealing sweets from the toffee tin in school. When he was 10 he stole David Bowie’s Pin Ups album from the first big supermarket in Salford.

“I just went in and robbed that place to death,” he says. “I was a little robbin’ twat like f**king Oliver Twist. I got money and good clothes and girls.”

Arrested by the police for the first time when he was 12 Ryder was soon in trouble all time. He was the classic angry young teen. He wasn’t aware why he was so angry until years later when he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“School was pretty shit,” he says now. “I wasn’t academically bright at all. I didn’t learn anything. I only learned the alphabet at 28. I didn’t know at school I had ADHD so I didn’t retain anything at school. That’s why I got into all the trouble.”

He left at 16 without any qualifications and got a job as a messenger boy at the Post Office. He was let go at 20 for taking acid and biting a dog that ran after him in a garden.

He was by this stage dependent on heroin. He earned a living from petty crime (stealing, burglary) and dealing ecstasy around the Haçienda nightclub in Manchester. Legend has it he sold the first ecstasy tablet in Manchester. He once said: “We’d give E to soldiers who’d just come back from Belfast who were deranged. I’d watch them change in front of my eyes into relaxed, friendly people.”

Around this time in 1980 he formed the band Happy Mondays with his brother Paul (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Paul Davis (keyboard), and Gary Whelan (drums); Mark ‘Bez’ Berry joined the band on stage as a dancer and percussionist. They had a reputation. The band’s first instruments, so the story goes, were stolen from schools around the Manchester area by Shaun.

They signed to Factory Records in 1985 and, two years later, released their first album, Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out), followed by Bummed in 1988.

Factory Records’ head Tony Wilson, who had been educated at Cambridge, likened Ryder’s lyricism as a writer to WB Yeats. Not bad for someone who could barely write a sentence at school (and when he did, he claims, the Catholic teachers would hit him on the knuckles with a ruler because he wrote with his left hand).

“The thing is with songwriting you don’t have to know your punctuation,” he says. “You don’t even have to know how to spell, which I didn’t. You just write what’s in your head.”

It is incredible Ryder could process what was in his head at all. He once told GQ magazine he took well over 1,000 ecstasy tablets between 1987 and 1990 alone.

In March 1990, during the video shoot for their single ‘Step On’ in Sitges, Spain, he was famously photographed on the roof of the hotel. He was smiling lovingly up at the giant ‘E’ letter in the hotel’s name.

In the summer that year he had a gun put to his head by a drug dealer in New York when a deal to buy crack cocaine went wrong. When Happy Mondays played Glastonbury in August he smoked heroin for the whole day in the luggage hold of the tour bus before going onstage as headliners.

“Heroin and crack were my poison,” he says now.

In 1990 the band recorded Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches in Los Angeles where he smoked opium because he couldn’t get hold of heroin. The next year they played at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro to 190,000 fans. The band arrived in Brazil to some fanfare. The press in Rio said Shaun et al were carrying a million ecstasy tablets in their luggage when their plane landed. (They hung out with local celebrity Ronnie Biggs, known for his part in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, who had escaped from Wandsworth prison in London in 1965 and later lived in Rio.)

In 1992 they recorded Yes Please!, their last Happy Mondays album for Factory, in Barbados because the record company was under the impression there were no drugs on the island. Ryder soon discovered rocks of cheap crack cocaine, which he consumed before later squaring up to a baboon called Jack the Ripper on the beach in the Caribbean.

He also crashed seven cars and sold the studio furniture to drug dealers for more crack. He didn’t record a vocal take in the studio in over a month. The album was a disaster and allegedly bankrupted their record label Factory.

He lived in Ireland in the mid-1990s for tax reasons. He was married to the artist Oriole Leitch for 18 months, from 1993-94. “I lived in Mallow. It was great. Oliver Reed was around the corner, and [the 1960s folk singer] Donovan was around the other corner. He was my father-in-law at the time. We did a Happy Mondays tour with him. He was cool was Don.”

(Less cool was Ryder as a father. In a 2004 interview headlined ‘Unhappy Mondays’, Oriole said Shaun “didn’t make the actual birth” of their daughter Coco Sian. “His friend had just got out of jail, and they’d celebrated the night before. I had to carry Shaun and my bag down the stairs.”)

In the late 1990s, having moved back to England, he recalls going to Dry (the hipster bar owned by Factory Records) in Manchester one night. He saw a big sign saying outside that read: ‘Shaun Ryder and Liam Gallagher are banned from this bar.’

Of course, Happy Mondays pre-dated Oasis as the hedonist kings of Manchester. And, like the Gallagher brothers, Shaun doesn’t see eye-to-eye with his sibling Paul.

“He doesn’t like me and I don’t like him. But for business we get up on stage together. So maybe one day if Noel and Liam ever lost all the dough then they might have to get up on stage together.”

In 1996 at the London Bridge Hospital he had Naltrexone implants inserted into his stomach in an attempt to get him off heroin. Prior to the operation he went through cold turkey that required five or six people to hold him down. For a year afterwards he suffered depression. The sleeping tablets he was taking didn’t work.

“I was actually begging Tom [Bruggen, his friend] to punch me and knock me flat out because I knew that was the only way to get some respite from it,” he wrote in his 2011 autobiography Twisting My Melon.

In 1999 he started mountain biking from 8am until 11pm for a period. He has been opiate-free ever since.

“I could take the amphetamine-based drugs that they give you for ADHD but I don’t,” he says, “I discovered stuff from the Amazon rainforest which helps me a lot.”

What does he remember of that decade?

“I remember some of it,” he says. “I don’t remember most of the 1990s. Some of that is to do with too much drugs and some of it is to do with my condition. I enjoyed my life during that time but I enjoy now as much. I’m 60 next year. In fact now is a lot more enjoyable because I don’t have all the complications that was going on with my head.”

What was it like in his head? “I always felt like my underpants was up my arse. And my dick was the wrong way around. I never felt right. And when I took drugs it made me feel like my underpants wasn’t up my arse. I felt comfortable in my skin. I’m not saying people should take drugs.”

In 2019 he lost all his hair and piled on the weight because of his underactive thyroid and testosterone deficiencies. “I went through the menopause.” He says he now looks like Dr Evil, the Mike Myers character in the Austin Powers films.

On November 30, 1989, Happy Mondays performed ‘Hallelujah’ on the same edition of the BBC’s then-flagship music show Top of the Pops as The Stone Roses played ‘Fool’s Gold’. It was a special moment in popular culture. (Not that Ryder remembers it.)

What does he think of former Stone Roses singer Ian Brown’s anti-vax stance now? “He is like that f**king old guitar player. Eric [Clapton]. He is just eccentric, is our Ian.” As is our Shaun.

He has six children – Jael, Olli, Coco, Joseph , Pearl and Lulu – by three different mothers. “I can’t remember all their birthdays with my ADHD.” In 2010 he married Joanne, whom he had known since they were teenagers. They have two kids together. He credits her with saving him.

What is the funniest thing about being Shaun Ryder?

“Someone in Manchester once pretended to me, going into shops and taking out clothes, even signing on the dole as me.”

‘How to Be a Rock Star’, published by Allen & Unwin, €15.99,



