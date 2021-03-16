Singer Tom Grennan on Evering Road: ‘This is the album I needed to make’

Singer Tom Grennan has said his latest album is the one he “needed to make”.

The album, his second one, titled Evering Road, is a follow-up to the Bedford-born musician’s 2018 debut Lighting Matches.

He told The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1: “I do honestly feel like this is my debut. For me that was a learning – I got thrown in at the deep end with it. I was learning on the job.

“I didn’t know what artist I wanted to be, I didn’t really know what music I wanted to make. I just kind of put a load of songs together and it didn’t really make sense to me.

“But thankfully it happened and it did well. Now with Evering Road, I feel like this is my album. This is the album I needed to make.

“I feel like I’m finally the artist I actually wanted to be and it’s got a story. It’s all honest, it’s not just a load of blag basically. It’s from the heart and it’s really what happened”.

The 26-year-old said he has matured as a person since Lighting Matches.

He said: “I was a boy back then, I didn’t really know what was going on, and then the first album – I got consumed in it all. This is what this second album is all about, because the relationship I was in broke down because I let ego get in the way.

“I thought I was too big for my boots and I really wasn’t. I let all that stuff get in the way and just get in my head. I had to strip it all back and say ‘I’m not what I think I am. I am not this guy.’ And I’ve let all that stuff just, I’d been consumed by it, I’d let it pollute me”.

He has previously said the new album was inspired by his relationship breaking up, but now said he is not sure if his ex-girlfriend will listen to it or not.

He told the Apple Music 1 radio show: “With the ex thing, she knew it was happening and whether she’ll listen to it I don’t know. I just hope that if she does she’ll just realise that I’m finally being honest, and I do hold my hands up.

“I was the bad person in the relationship, and I lost someone that I loved at the time. I’ve really opened up on this album, and I’ve really just put it all on the line. I’m not here to hide.

“I’m a human being at the end of the day, we make mistakes innit, and I’m not going to hide behind those mistakes anymore. I’ve done it, and I’ve bettered myself. I just want to succeed, be happy and have fun”.

The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1 is on Monday-Thursdays from 9am in the UK.

PA Media