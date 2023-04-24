| 6.8°C Dublin

Singer R Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.

R Kelly (Matt Marton/AP) Expand

R Kelly (Matt Marton/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Singer R Kelly was moved from a correctional centre in Chicago to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week, according to federal officials.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Centre Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, on April 19, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said on Monday.

