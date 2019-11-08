Entertainment Music

Singer Pete Doherty detained in Paris amid drug sale claims

Media reports claimed the 40-year-old had been buying cocaine in the French capital.

Pete Doherty (Yui Mok/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

Former Libertines and Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying cocaine, French authorities have said.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the 40-year old was placed in detention during the night after being stopped by police during a drugs transaction.

The star rose to fame in the noughties with the Libertines (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Officials would not confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying two grams of cocaine and was arrested in Pigalle, an area known for its late-night bars.

Since rising to fame in the noughties, Doherty, the former boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.

