Singer Pete Doherty detained in Paris amid drug sale claims

Former Libertines and Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying cocaine, French authorities have said.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the 40-year old was placed in detention during the night after being stopped by police during a drugs transaction.

The star rose to fame in the noughties with the Libertines (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Officials would not confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying two grams of cocaine and was arrested in Pigalle, an area known for its late-night bars.

Since rising to fame in the noughties, Doherty, the former boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.

