Singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin asked about suggested drug use

The lead singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin has denied suggestions he was caught on camera taking drugs during the broadcast.

Damiano David from the Italian band said he did not take drugs and refuted the idea he was taking cocaine.

Maneskin took the top prize with Zitti e buoni scoring 524 points, ahead of French entry Voila by Barbara Pravi and Gjon’s Tears’ song Tout l’Univers which came third.

When asked about the incident during a press conference, Damiano said: “Thomas (guitarist Thomas Raggi) broke a glass … I don’t use drugs, please guys, do not say that.

“Don’t say that really. No cocaine please, do not say that.”

