Singer Loah: ‘Non-white Irish people are not new – they’ve always been here’

Loah was 11 or 12 when she noticed that someone was ashamed to be seen with her publicly because of her skin colour, but the singer makes it “very clear” that it was not a common experience in her childhood in Ireland.

However rare it was, that day she was “definitely” a victim of racism, she says.

“When you are that young, do you have the words to express the complexity of it? It leaves you with a bit of sorrow, but then as you get older you realise that it is their problem.

“Because it doesn’t make sense in a context where most people are happy to be with you. Those negative things are overlaid by such loving relationships. You are not a victim.

“Ask any woman in the world today about the concept of sexism,” she says.

“When someone is acting out in a sexist way towards you — does that mean that’s how I see myself? How you treat me or don’t treat me has no bearing on my self-esteem. That is a place of freedom.”

Of Irish-Sierra Leonean origin, the singer Sallay Matu Garnett, otherwise known as Loah, finds her chosen art “magical”.

“When I get into flow state it’s fairly magical. I love the way Bjork described singing as ‘a celebration of oxygen’.”

Her current single, Birthmark, is a love letter to Dublin and her sister Emma and next month Loah releases an EP with a “1920s” feel with poems set to music by Eva Gore-Booth and others.

In the meantime, she will perform a streaming concert with Paul Brady at the National Concert Hall this Saturday as part of the Imagining Ireland series.

In 2018, a review of the concert in London noted “this was Ireland, but not as we are told we know it”.

“There are two ways of looking at that,” she says.

“The first is the obvious one: that I’m black. There is a way of speaking about Irish people who aren’t white. It is usually involving a phrase like ‘a new Ireland’.

“It is new for the PR for Ireland. Non-white Irish people are not new. They have always existed. But they weren’t part of the PR campaign. They were taken out of the branding, apart from Phil Lynott or Paul McGrath.

“And also, in a musical way, to be very fair, what I do is not the official branding for what Irish music is.

“The official branding is X, Y and Z, which is a singer-songwriter — which I am, but I don’t sound like straight down the line folk, or rock, or trad, or Enya.”

She says there is such diversity in music in Ireland “from people who are of any and all colours and backgrounds that it is worth noticing and acknowledging”.

Loah tries to “resist as much as possible, having to live in a world where people think” in terms that reduce her to a skin colour.

“I think a lot of people of some or part African descent in the west would tend to, if they want to be happy in life, do a bit of ‘unpacking’.”

“Unpacking is turning over the subconscious behavioural patterns we are all subject to and making sure I give them permission to be there. Because sometimes the racism can get really challenging. And it really helps if you understand and step outside of it yourself.”

I ask her how we can become less racist.

“If I knew the answer to that I probably would have done a different job,” she says.

“I think music is wonderful because it brings people together so beautifully. One of my many favourite Paul Brady songs is his version of The Lakes of Pontchartrain.

“It’s so beautiful. I love the story, about a soldier falling in love with a lady from a place far away. We all need more of those stories.”

Loah performs as special guest with Paul Brady at the National Concert Hall, Saturday, November 7 as part of Imagining Ireland, supported by Davy and Culture Ireland. Live stream tickets €16.50 on Dice.fm.

