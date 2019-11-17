Singer James Arthur quits Twitter over trolling

The singer, 31, said some of the abuse directed at him had gone too far and told trolls that if that was their aim, they had won.

Arthur – who has previously spoken about his experience of depression and anxiety – tweeted on Sunday: “Have to be honest some of the things I read on here go a bit too far and quite frankly f***** hurt, if that was your goal you win.

“Maybe I should have thicker skin at this point I don’t know but either way this is my last tweet, I’m loggin off.

“Peace out Twitter friends.”

(James Arthur Twitter)

He added: “All posts will be done by digital team moving forward.

“Thanks for all the love and support shown by fans on this platform over the years it’s been emotional but I’ve gotta delete this app.

“Much love and respect JA.”

Arthur rose to fame in 2012 when he won the ninth series of The X Factor.

PA Media